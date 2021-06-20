Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DPSGY stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

