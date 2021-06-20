Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
DPSGY stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $70.05.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
