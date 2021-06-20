Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.18 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

