Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $695,414.63 and $46.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,711.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.95 or 0.06317163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.02 or 0.01559784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00435460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00142847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00742962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00426967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00367283 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,488,103 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.