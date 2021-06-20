Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 101,412 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £310.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16.

In other Dignity news, insider Andrew Judd bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

