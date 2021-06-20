Diligence Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,628.92 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Diligence has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $10,628.92 and $11.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008019 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000232 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

