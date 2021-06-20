Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of CCON opened at $58.01 on Friday. Direxion Connected Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93.

