Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 26,040,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.08 on Friday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

