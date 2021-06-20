DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $2.84 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

