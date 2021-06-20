Dogecoin Price Hits $0.26 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $34.45 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00431949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,102,210,569 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

