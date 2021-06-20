Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.30

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 901184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

