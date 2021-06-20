Domtar (TSE:UFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.39

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.39 and last traded at C$67.22, with a volume of 10200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8448808 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

