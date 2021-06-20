DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.59 and last traded at $172.83. 220,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,422,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

