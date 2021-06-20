Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £125 ($163.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.82. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 414.22 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

