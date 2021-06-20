DREP (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.