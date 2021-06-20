Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $40.72. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -371.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,765 shares of company stock worth $7,649,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

