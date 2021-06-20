Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $150,713.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

