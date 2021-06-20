Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Realty by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 528,701 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

