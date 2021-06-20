DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

