E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,223 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

