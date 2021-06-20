E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $422,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $207.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $213.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

