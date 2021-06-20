E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $510,000 in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

UGL opened at $56.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.75.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.