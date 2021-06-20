E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 167,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Copart by 539.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 10.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $410,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

