Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

