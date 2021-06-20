Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.