Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

