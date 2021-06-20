Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of EVT stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.