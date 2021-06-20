Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

