Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
