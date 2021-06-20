Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
