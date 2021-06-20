Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.56 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $2.44 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

