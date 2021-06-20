Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

