Ellaism Price Down 7.2% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $79,825.81 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.07 or 0.06162443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00141716 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,104,636 coins and its circulating supply is 46,053,305 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

