Elysian Achieves Market Cap of $206,997.48 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $206,997.48 and $713,182.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00766773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.