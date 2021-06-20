EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

