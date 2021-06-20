Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.69.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$100.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

