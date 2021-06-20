Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.45. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 260,516 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

