Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report sales of $15.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $61.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 31,292,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,788,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

