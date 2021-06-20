Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report sales of $15.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $61.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 31,292,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,788,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.