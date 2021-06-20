Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

