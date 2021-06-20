Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.97 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of CDK Global worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

