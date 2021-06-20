Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,665 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.