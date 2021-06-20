Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 70,962 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,962 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.