Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4,509.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

