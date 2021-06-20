Entera Bio Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entera Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Entera Bio stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.