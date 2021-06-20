Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,356 iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

