Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

