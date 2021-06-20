Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.