Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

