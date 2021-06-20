Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

