Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

NYSE RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

