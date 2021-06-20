EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.47% of EPAM Systems worth $327,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $510.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.61 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

