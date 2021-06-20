Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

