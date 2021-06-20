EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

